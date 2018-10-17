Patapaa Confesses Love For Afia Schwar

'One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty has revealed that he is crushing on controversial Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popular known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Patapaa was asked if he has a girlfriend.

The energetic performer denied having a girlfriend but when pushed to name one woman she will love to date, he shocked everyone by mentioning Afia Schwarzenegger as his crush.

Well, as shocking as it may seem because of Afia Schwarzenegger's controversial nature, we think they will be a splendid couple together.

He went on to mentioned Sista Afia as another lady he would love to go out with if given the chance. This according to him is because he loves ladies born on Friday.