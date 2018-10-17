Video: Sister Derby Begs Medikal Not To Leave Her

The 'uncle Obama' Hitmaker Sister Derby and her boyfriend Medikal, have always been cute together and we hope they stay that way forever.

A video making rounds on social media showed the couple in a sweet role play which is too endearing not to post. The script had Sister Derby acting like a beggar pleading with Mr Fine Boy Medikal not to leave without giving her some money.

Despite rumours suggesting that their relationship may be on the rocks, we are still rooting for them. Besides they aren't only the celebrity couple with the woman being older. Just check out Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, aren't they just adorable? WATCH VIDEO HERE: