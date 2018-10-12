Socrate Sarfo Reacts To Sarkodie’s Diss Song

Director of Creative Arts, Programs and Projects at the National Commission on Culture (NCCE), is advocating for a total suppression of beefs songs from the radio and the media.

Socrate Sarfo believes strongly that due to the negative connotations of beefs songs on society, it is will be prudent for the media not to talk about it.

His call is coming in the wake of the huge social media buzz a diss song released by rapper Sarkodie targeted at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has generated.

The diss song, ‘My Advice’, which takes jabs at Shatta Wale, since its release Wednesday, has got the whole country talking.

‘My Advice’ seems to be Sarkodie’s response to Shatta Wale after the latter described him as “very poor”.

In the freestyle video, the rapper attacked Shatta Wale and described him as an insecure attention seeker.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Socrate Sarfo asked “how do we manage these things” and suggested that, “Let’s ignore it…let's suppress it.”

According to him, if someone releases a diss song, “we should not promote it. The more you discuss it, the more people go and look for it”

“Do not let us spend precious time on it. You can’t stop but let’s manage it,” Socrate further adviced.