Stacy, Despite Group, Others Honoured @ 2018 RTP Awards

Stacy Amoateng

It was all thrills and surprises at the eighth edition of the Adonko Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards, held at the International Conference Centre (AICC) last Saturday, as Stacy Amoateng won the RTP Personality of The Year Award.

She beat the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne TV, Benard Avle of Citi FM, Patrick Osei Agyemang of Adom TV and Nana Yaw Sarfo of Vision 1.

Stacy Amoateng of Platinum Network also took home the TV female presenter of the year and TV programme of the year awards (Restoration With Stacy).

Despite Group emerged the best media group of the year, while UTV, also a subsidiary network of the Despite Group, also won the TV station of the year award.

The host of Fire For Fire on Adom TV and Asempa FM, Patrick Osei-Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, was adjudged TV sports show host of the year, while Benedict Owusu of Joy FM also won the radio sports show host of the year.

Honorary awards were awarded to thriving media personalities like Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon Media, Dr. Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice Group, Francis Kwabena Opoku of Hot FM and Martin Kwaku Brobbey.

The awards ceremony, which was organised by Big Event, attracted a large number radio and television personalities and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry.

It witnessed spectacular performances from Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, Okomfour Kwadee, among others.

Below is the full list of award winners:

RTP Personality of the Year – Stacy Amoateng

Media Group of the Year – Despite Group

Radio DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year – Agyeman Prempeh (Power FM)

Radio Gospel Show Host of the Year – OB Nartey (Vision 1 FM)

Radio Reggae Show Host of the Year – Blakk Rasta (Zylofon FM)

Radio Sports Show Host of the Year – Benedict Owusu (Joy FM)

Radio Female Presenter of the Year – Akumaa Mama Zimbi (Adom FM)

Radio Morning Show Host of the Year – Daniel Dadzie (Joy FM)

Radio Mid Morning Show Host of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo (Vision 1 FM)

Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year – Giovani Caleb (Starr FM)

Radio Morning Show of the Year – Super Morning Show (Joy FM)

Radio News Programme of the Year – Starr News Today (Starr FM)

Radio Sports Program of the Year – Angel Sports (ANGEL FM)

Radio Programme of the Year – Ghana Beye Yie (Vision 1 FM)

Radio Station of the Year – Starr FM

TV Male Newscaster of the Year – Alfred Ocansey (TV3)

TV Development Show Host of the Year – Nana Aba Anamoah (GHOne TV)

TV Sports Show Host of the Year – Patrick Osei Agyemang 'Songo' (Adom TV)

TV Entertainment Male Host of the Year – Abeiku Santana (UTV)

TV Entertainment Female Host of the Year – Berla Mundi

TV Female Presenter of the Year – Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network)

TV Morning Show Host of the Year – Johnnie Hughes (TV3)

TV Entertainment Show of the Year – The Late Afternoon Show (GHOne TV)

TV News Programme of the Year – News 360 (TV3)

TV Sports Programme of the Year – Home Run (Kwese TV)

Television Morning Show of the Year – Adekye Nsroma (UTV)

Digital TV Station of the Year – Angel TV

TV Programme of the Year – Restoration With Stacy (Platinum Network)

TV Station of the Year – UTV