Video: Stonebwoy Hasn't Paid Me For 'Mane Me' – Producer

The man behind Stonebwoy’s smash hit, ‘Mane Me’ is not happy about the seeming neglect after he handed him the beat to the song.

Vacs, the man behind the beat, says attempts to get some appreciation from Stonebwoy and his management have proven futile.

The song, which features Mugeez and Nigerian singer Praiz, was part of Stonebwoy’s ‘Epistles of Mama’ album.

Asked if he was paid for producing the beat of the song, Vacs told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “I wasn’t paid for it.”

According to him, the only recognition he got for the song is an acknowledgment on the cover of the album. “For instance, ‘Mane Me’ I got credit from the album cover art but not on social media.”

The beat, he explained, “was supposed to be a feature between DJ Mingle and Stonebwoy. Stonebwoy heard it and he liked it. So there was an agreement between them and Stonebwoy used it.”

After releasing the song, the producer said, Stonebwoy hasn’t reached out to him.

He lamented that he doesn’t “have any percentage in the song. That is how bad the industry is.”

Vacs said he tried reaching out to Stonebwoy’s management “and it is being dicey. I am not getting the feedback I wanted. I spoke to Blakk Cedi, Stonebwoy’s manager. He’s like he will get back to me.”

“At least show appreciation. You are making money so at least you can give me something,” the producer lamented, adding some form of acknowledgment from Stonebwoy and his team will really be appreciated.