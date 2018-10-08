Patapaa fights with dancers on stage over monies thrown at him during Ghana Music Awards UK performa

Fast-rising singer Patapaa Amisty, popularly known as Patapeezy, yesterday warned his choreographers on stage not to touch the monies that were thrown at him on stage during his performance at the Ghana music awards UK.

The artiste who was captured on video by Attractivemustpha.com paused for some few minutes and said that he has seen some of his dancers picking the money into their pockets which he is not happy with.

He exclaimed that he did not travel with them to the UK but only met them there and could sack them on stage if they disobey him.

The “One Corner” hit maker did not disappoint at all, as he delivered an electric performance which got most of the fans dancing on their feet throughout.

However, the highlight of the awards was the moment when the singer surprisingly paused during his performance to pick up cash notes being sprayed on him by one of his fans.

Patapaa also ended the night on a high after emerging winner in the “Popular Song of the Year” category.

Watch the video below: