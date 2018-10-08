Watch Video: Sista Afia Grinds Gasmilla The Doggy Style Way On Stage

Sista Afia has carved a brand for herself and she was one of the many big artistes who performed at the Ghana Music Awards UK. Sista Afia always leaves a mark during her performance and her recent performance is gaining lots of attention on social media because of the wild moves she gave Gasmilla on stage at the awards show.

Sista Afia who always picks a random guy for her surprise this time around went downstage and brought musician Gasmilla on stage just to ‘blow’ his mind up by giving grinding him like she did for Shatta Wale at the Ghana meets Naija show. The question we are asking ourselves is, will Gasmilla “look sharp” after the performance?

The Ghana Music Awards UK came off yesterday October 7, 2018, at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center) in the United Kingdom.

Watch the doggy style grind video below…

