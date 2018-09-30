Central Region's Nana Ama Benson crowned Miss Ghana 2018

Miss Ghana 2018, Nana Ama Benson

The representative from Central Region, Nana Ama Benson 23, has been crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

The current Miss Ghana, Nana Ama Benson loves to dance and listen to music. Her mission is to motivate people to reach their very best.

The Miss Ghana 2018 grand finale which took place at the Marriott Hotel witnessed performances from Uber Driver hitmaker, Wendy Shay, saxophonist, Steve Bedi and veteran Highlife performer, Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

Miss Ghana 2018, Nana Ama Benson drove away a brand-new car. The new queen, the first and second runner-up will receive a monthly allowance for a year. They will also be entitled to 1 ear of volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana or the Miss Ghana Foundation. There other consolation prizes for the finalists. This includes internship opportunities, laptops, printers, and vouchers.

The Miss Ghana Foundation is registered under the charity arm of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant. The previous queens have been involved in different social projects that have come a long way in transforming and positively impacting the lives of the most vulnerable or less fortunate in society.

The primary objective and roles of Miss Ghana of the pageant have been focused on positively impacting the lives of Ghanaians. They have done remarkable work on changing the lives of the less fortunate in society, creating social entrepreneurs and training and the development of the youth. The critical areas that the charity has focused on the recent past have been on health, environment, education, the aged in society and streets.

Source: primenewsghana.com