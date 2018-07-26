Akesse Brempong To Rock Jamestown With Agape Carnival

Gospel artiste Akesse Brempong is returning to Accra this weekend with his annual carnival.

The previous edition of ‘Agape Carnival’ was taken to the Kumasi City Mall right in 2017 after it had been held two consecutive times at the West Hills Mall from in Accra in 2015.

This year's edition which will be held at Jamestwon British-Accra, on the premises of the Mantse Agbona, promises be entertaining and life transforming.

The programme will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2018 and on the following day (Sunday).

On Saturday at 7 am, there will be No Weed Anti-Drug walk through the principal streets of Jamestown. This will be followed by a medical outreach at Manste Agbona at 10:00 am.

In the evening a breakout concert that featured some up and coming gospel musicians will be held.

The climax of the programme will be on Sunday evening when Soul Winners and Ohemaa Mercy join Akesse Brempong for the Heal the Land concert.

According to the organisers, the venue for this year's carnival was chosen to spread God's love to the homeless, poor, unsaved and tramadol-addicted youths of this area.

This is in tandem with an ongoing campaign by the Akesse Brempong Ministry against drug abuse.

He recently released a song (No Weed) to help project this cause.

Akesse Brempong is a Ghanaian gospel artiste who does predominantly reggae and contemporary gospel.

He has songs like ‘God is Working,’ ‘Closer,’ ‘Love so Real’ and ‘Crazy Love.’