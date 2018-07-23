Joyce Blessing Set To Tour Canada and USA

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing is set to embark on an international music tour to the United States of America (USA) and Canada to promote her music, brand and her latest hit single titled 'I Swerve You'.

The award-winning gospel artiste is also expected to headline a number of concerts in some selected cities in Canada and the United States of America (USA).

She will be performing with some selected US-based Ghanaian artistes on the same stage and interact with her fans and music lovers.

Joyce Blessing released her first album titled 'Obi Ntu Nyame Fo' (Nobody Advises God), which instantly gained worldwide recognition.

The 'Unbreakable' singer shot to fame in 2013 when she released her album titled 'Heavy Price', which had hit songs such as 'Kantamanto Nyame', 'Blessed Be The Lord', 'Nyame Aguamma' and more under the management of Media Excel Productions.

She won several awards in that year at the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards, which was organised by Adom FM.

Later in 2014, she won five meritorious awards at the Gospel Music Awards. She also bagged nominations in seven categories, winning five out of them which are best vocalist, popular video, artiste of the year, song of the year and album of the year' awards.

Her fifth studio album- 'Agyebum'- which was released in May 2017earned her several nominations in the 2017 Ghana National Gospel Awards, where she won the best praise song of the year award.

She also won an award at the 2017 4-Syte Music Video Awards for the best gospel music video of the year with her visuals shot for the 'The Lord's Prayer' single.

She was signed to one of Ghana's fastest growing record labels, Zyfolon Music, in June 2017 and has released two singles – 'La Mia Praise' and 'I Swerve You'.