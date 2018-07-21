Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale has lashed out at Hitz FM presenter Prince Tsegah.
His outburst follows Prince Tsegah’s question about the ace musician’s conducts in recent times on Hitz FM’s “You Sey Wetin” show.
Tsegah expressed concern over Shatta Wale’s continual display of unethical behaviors, asking if he is gradually losing his popularity.
“I think Shatta Wale is gradually losing his shine. Back then, when he coughs, Ghana catches a cold. Now when he sneezes, people will open their mouths and they will still be fine. However, I do not want to see him out of the scene. He should find another strategy to reign again”, Prince said.
The obviously angry “Freedom” hitmaker described the show host as low-minded person who has no knowledge about music.
“@Hitz1039FM you guys talk like children on radio …Hype my foot ..Shatta Wale is this n that ..bullshit talks ..myopic people .andy Dosty u grow ooo… Your coat like towel Da don u ppl no nothing about music ..Do u have family at all …Think money ooo and stop been a low minded person!!!” he tweeted.
I think @shattawalegh is gradually losing his shine. Back then, when he coughs, Ghana catches a cold. Now when he sneezes, people will open their mouths and they will still be fine. However, I do not want to see him out of the scene. – Don One #DaybreakHitzpic.twitter.com/J2BWIdBOI8
You wake up early morning ,you deh go work ,you get accident,die by accident & they go ask “what does he do” ans: he deh bash people for radio top🤔 association of bashers ayoo ..Ah But @Hitz1039FM why ..
Shatta Wale Blasts Hitz FM Presenter
