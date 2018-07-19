Kuami Eugene should stop stealing songs – Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician, Martin King Arthur, aka Kofi Kinaata has advised colleague musician Kuami Eugene to stay original with songs he produce.

His comment comes after reports that musician “Kuami Eugene” has been accused again of stealing his new song “Wish Me Well” from an old artiste together with his “Confusion” song making it the second time he has been accused of plagiarism.

Reacting to the issue, the “Single and Free” hitmaker cautioned that, Kuami Eugene should produce original songs to prove his critics wrong or risk losing his brand.

In an interview with Mr El on Connect FM’s mid-morning show ‘Adwumapamere’ he said, ““Sometimes it is just by coincidence; you know, like they say, great minds think alike. So, it is possible to say things similar to what others may have said in the past without knowing”

“If we do not know the song, it is hiding in an obscure corner, and it has to take some people to hunt for the original composers, then that is a clear insult to our intelligence and an attempt to look sharp,” he said.