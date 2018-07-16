Video of 3 Adorable pregnant women Sets Social Media On Fire

The joy of motherhood can never be measured or underestimated especially when it is a woman's first time of experiencing pregnancy.

And so has it been for three expectant ladies who have gone viral on social media amazing pictures and video of their pregnant selves popped up.

In pictures sighted by YEN.com.gh, the three were wearing the same style of outfits but in different colours, yellow, blue and purple. They also had matching hairstyles and were all smiles. Their pictures were shared on Instagram by a young photographer Matt Mob (@therealmattmob) on his Instagram handle. Going by his hashtags, he was not sure if they were friends or blood sisters.

A popular Nigerian singer and social media influencer Tunde Ednut also shared the video of them. In the video, the trio who have been described as sisters and are believed to have got pregnant around the same are seen dancing their hearts out on a street.

Credit: yen.com.gh