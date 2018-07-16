Yaw Sarpong To Team Up With Sarkodie For A Collabo

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has declared his intention to record hit songs with Ghana’s ‘Highest’ rapper, Sarkodie.

The “Wo haw Ne Sen” hitmaker disclosed that he listens to Sarkodie’s music a lot and looking forward to collaboration with the King of Africa rap music, Sarkodie.

Yaw Sarpong in an interview with Showbiz said: “Sarkodie is one of the musicians I admire so much and the two of us are in talks for collaboration soon”.

Interestingly, Yaw Sarpong stated that most of the secular music out there are better songs than a lot of the gospel music tracks.

He mentioned that King Promises’ ‘CCTV’ and Sarkodie’s ‘Adonai’ are some of the secular songs with refined lyrics which most of the gospel songs out there cannot rub shoulders with.

The ‘evergreen’ gospel musician is currently preparing to launch his 26th album titled “The Nine”.