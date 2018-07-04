I Won’t Change My Dressing, So Get Use To It – Wendy Shay Blasts Critics

Uprising female dancehall artist, Wendy Shay of Ruff Town Records has stated that “If Mzvee or I, dress to the stage with things that bring out my body because of my figure I don’t see anything wrong with it.

According to the singer, exposing one’s body as an entertainer is part of the package because artistes are meant to entertain their audience with what they’ve got.

She said while speaking in an interview on Accra FM that “a nurse wears her uniform so that one can identify that this person is a nurse. If you are an actor or singer you are an entertainer and you have to entertain your audience. For me, I call it an act it’s just an act”.

She however, indicated that “everyone admires something beautiful but I didn’t say we should be exposing our bodies. I didn’t say when you expose your body that’s fine, like going extreme”.

She added she will however not wear revealing cloths when she is not on stage.

“I won’t dress like that to the market, it is just for the stage.”