2018 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards: Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s POTATO POTAHTO Keeps Ghana Robustly Afloat
On Saturday, 30 June 2018, the annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) returned with nominees for its 2018 awards, and Ghana would have been almost missing from the nomination list but for Shirley Frimpong-Manso's romcom 'Potota Potahto' which scored 5 nominations.
Potato Potahto's nominations at the AMVCA was expected, considering the global rave reviews and awards it received during its film festival screenings and premieres—especially having swept the stakes at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, where it picked up four awards.
Apart from Potato Potahto, arguably a Ghanaian production fetching 5 nominations in the following categories; Best Overall Movie, Best Movie-West Africa, Best Director Movie, Best Actor in A Comedy Movie/TV Series and Best Costume Designer—Keteke and Sidechick Gang also received a nomination each.
For over about a decade, director Shirley Frimpong-Manso and her film-making associates including Ken Attoh, have repeatedly made great movies which have represented Ghana at various awards, and have gone on to win some of the most prestigious awards on the African continent, for Ghana.
The 6th edition of the award, the 2018 AMVCAs will take place on September 1.
Check out the full list of the nominees below…
Best Actor in a comedy
Kalu Ikeagwu- Dr Meekam
IK Ogbonna - Excess Luggage
Blossom Chukwujekwu - The Big Fat Lie
Odunlade Adekola - A Million Baby
OC Ukeje - Potato Potahto
Jimmy Olukoya - Guyn Man
Best Actress in a comedy and TV series
Rita Dominic - Big Fat Lie
Adesua Etomi - 10 days in Sun city
Queen Nwokoye - Excess Luggage
Bimbo Ademoye - Backup Wife
Dakore Akande - Isoken
Nyce Wanueri - Auntie Boss
Best Cinematography Movies/TV series
Tatu - Akpe Ododoru
Idemuza - Dickson Godwin
T-Junction - Lester Millado
The Torture - Rwamusigazi Kyakunzire
Okafor's Law - Yinka Edward
Alter Ego - Bishop Blunt/Adeoye Adeniyi
Best Picture Editor
Idemuza - Aloaye Omoake
18 Hours - Mark Maina
Alter Ego - Moses Inwang/Tunde Bakare
Hakkune - Asurf Oluseyi
Hidden - Jibril Mailafia
Best Sound Editor
Tatu - Kolade Morakinyo
Idahaso Trails - Stanlee Ohikhuare
Alter Ego - Zezom Gnawni
Ojukokoro - Dayo Thompson
Hakkunde - James Coon Falcon
Best Soundtrack Movies/TV Series
M0 - Tom Koroluk
Banana Island Ghost - Enyi Omeruah and Funbi Ogunbanwo
Bella - Andrew Ahuura
Tatu - Evelle
Idahosa Trails - Oriri Osayamore
18 Hours - Jacktone Okore
Best Supporting Actor
Saidi Balogun - Banana Island Ghost
Tomiwa Edun - Banana Island Ghost
Falz - New Money
Kunle Idowu - Idahosa Trails
Gabriel Afolayan - Okafor's Law
Wale Ojo - Betrayal
Best Supporting Actress
Toyin Aimakhu - Tatu
Dorcas Shola Fapson - Banana Island Ghost
Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami - Tatu
Ebele Okaro - Blackrose
Lydia Forson - Isoken
Emem Inwang - Alter Ego
Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series
Agaba Joan - The Torture
Keira Hewatch - The Witness Box
Miriam Kayode - Children of Mud
Cinderella Sanyu - Bella
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde - Alter Ego
Lilian Echelon - Black Rose
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Wale Ojo - Alter Ego
Kalu Ikeagwu - Benevolence
Rushabiro Raymond - The Torture
Adjetey Anang - Keteke
Adjetey Anang - Sidechic Gang
Chris Attoh - Esohe
Best Movie West Africa
Potato Potahto - Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego - Moses Inwang - Esther Eyibo
Isoken - Jade Osiberu
Tatu - Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud - Imoh Umoren
Lotanna - Ifan Micheal
Best Movie East Africa
18 Hours - Phoebe Ruguru
Devil's Chest - Hassan Mageye
The Forbidden - Kizito Samuel Saviour
Rain - Mathew & Eleanor Nabwiso
Bella - Math Bish
Best Movie Southern Africa
Descent - Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise - Shemu Joyah
Salute! - Phillipe Talavera
Jomako Black Democracy - Abraham Kabwe
Nyasaland - Joyce Mhango Chavula
Best Director
Moses Inwang - Alter Ego
Aloaye Omoake - Idemuza
Asurf Oluseyi - Hakkunde
Don Omope - Tatu
Jade Osiberu - Isoken
Mulindwa Richard - The Torture
Shirley Frimpong-Manso - Potato Potahto
Best Overall Movie
Potato Potahto - Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Alter Ego - Moses Inwang
18 Hours - Phoebe Ruguru
Devil's Chest - Hassan Mageye
Descent - Awal Abdulfatai
The Road to Sunrise - Shemu Joyah
Best TV series
Gina and Friends - Paul Igwe
Professor Johnbull - Tchidi Chikere
Papa Ajasco Reloaded - Wale Adenuga
This Is It - Dolapo Adeleke
Relatives - Tunde Adegbola
Best Art Director
Isoken - Jade Osiberu
Tatu - Don Omope, Yolanda Okereke, Segun Arinze, Tolu Awobiyi
Children of Mud - Imoh Umoren
Lotanna - Ifan Micheal
Idahaso Trails - Stanlee Ohikhuare
Hidden - Jibril Mailafia
Best Documentary
The Flesh Business - Dennis Wanjohi
Nightfall in Lagos - James Amuta
God's Wives - Bolanle Olukanni
Omidan, Styles Defunct by Ayaworanho3d - Aderemi Davies
Calabar Carnival: What the People Think - Oghenefego Ofili
Best Lighting Designer Movie/TV Series
Tatu - Akpe Ododoru, Tunde Akinniyi
Kada River - Godwin Gata
Hidden - Agbo Kelly
Lotanna - McBaror
Children of Mud - Sunday Olalekan
Best Short Film/Online Video
The Housewife - Jay Franklin Jituboh
Tolu - Nadine Ibrahim
Penance - Micheal Ama Psalmist' Akinrogunde
Lodgers - Ken Ogunlola
Tanwa, The Child We Wanted - Adenike Adebayo
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series - Hausa
Mansoor - Ali Nuhu
Umar Sanda - Kamal S Alkali
Dadin Kowa Sabon Salo - Arewa24
Uwar Bari - Hamisu Lamido Iyantama
Rashinsani - Tiana Johnson
Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series - Igbo
Bound - Lilian Afegbai
Ofuobi - Victor Oyke
Uwa Na Eme Nyughari - Tiana Johnson
Oge Nkem - Tiana Oboyi Johnson
Ego Malaysia - Iyooh James Chidozie
Best Indigenous Language Movies or TV Series - Yoruba
Alakiti - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola
Adaba - Adebayo Salami
Etiko Onigedu - Femi Adebayo
Egun Iran Kinni - Oyindamola Awotidebe
Ogun Sengese - Ibironke Ojo
Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series
Tatu - Yolanda Okereke
Isoken - Jade Osiberu
Potato Potahto - Christie Brown
Hakkunde - Joan Gbefwi
The Bridge - Ngozi Obasi and James Bessinone
Best Make Up Artist Movie/TV Series
Tatu - Thelma Ozy Smith, Hakeem Effect Onilogbo
Ojukokoro - Sandra Oyiana
What Lies Within - Cynthia Ububa
Disguise - Hakeem Effect
Lotanna - Nnenna Emekalam
Best Writer Movie/TV Series
Idemuza - Alaoye Omoake
Soul Tie - Kehinde Joseph
Idahosa Trails - Stanlee Ohikhuare
18 Hours - Njue Kevin
The Torture - Mulindwa Richard
Alter Ego - Patrick Nnamani/Koye O/Moses Inwang
Hakkunde - Tomi Adesina