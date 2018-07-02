Symposium Held For Filmmakers To Connect African Movies With The World

Organisers of the Black Star International Film Festival held a symposium on June 21 at the African Regent Hotel in Accra for stakeholders in Ghana’s film industry to discuss and find solutions to some issues affecting their industry.

It was attended by a number of filmmakers, including former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, film director and producer, Peter Sedufia, and life coach and entrepreneur, Nana Yaa Sarpong.

They were on the panel for the night and broke down various problems such as lack of investment, low patronage of films, poor storylines and many others challenges that are facing the industry.

Also present at the ceremony were actors Adjetey Anang, Juliet Asante, among others.

With the aim of creating a global connection through the film by bridging the gap between African cinema and the world, the symposium is the preliminary stage ahead of the main film festivities in August.