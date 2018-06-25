GTA To Hold Republic Day Cruise On Volta Lake

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in the Volta Region will be organising a one-day fun trip on the Volta Lake to mark this year's Republic Day holiday on July 1.

The cruise, which is in collaboration with the Kpando Distric Assembly, will commence from Kpando Torkor and end at the Agordeke Beach. This will offer sightseers the opportunity to visit some tourist sites in the region.

Speaking in an interview with the press, the Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Volta, Alexander Nketia, said the trip on the lake will develop, market and promote tourism in the region.

He added that the cruise will aide in revenue generation for the GTA and the Kpando Municipal Assembly. Locals will also generate revenue from the trip since they will be allowed to trade on the ferry.

On attraction of tourists, Mr Nketia stated that the region is doing great in attracting tourists on daily basis. He, however, indicated that a lot more needs to be done to preserve the rich cultural sites in the Volta Region.

He said his organisation will soon organise another cruise on the Volta Lake which will involve managers, chief executive officers and stakeholders.

This, he said, will be to promote tourism activities and also to ensure that the numerous attraction sites in the region are utilised properly.

Mr Nketia called on institutions, chiefs and stakeholders to help tap the rich and immense culture of the region.