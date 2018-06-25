Davido makes Africa proud as first time winner on stage for BET Best International Act 2018

Davido made history on Sunday, June 24 as being the first African-based artist to appear on stage to receive the award for the BET Best International Act.

As the first time African recipient on stage, the ‘If’ hit-maker paid tribute and sent his condolences to D’Banj who at the time had lost his 1-year-old son. To end his speech, he invited everyone to visit Africa.

He also announced his new upcoming album and also told American artistes to collaborate with Africans. His award was presented by Hollywood actor Omar Hardwick and actress Tika Sumpter.

The DMW music boss was nominated in the ‘Best International Act’ award category alongside Tiwa Savage, Booba (France), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Dadju (France), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy (UK).

Tonight Davido emerged the winner at the 2018 BET Awards which held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Watch his acceptance speech below:



by http://www.odarteyghnews.com