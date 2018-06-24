Watch Moesha’s “Crazy" Dance Moves To Obrafuor’s ‘Moesha’ song

Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Boduong, has been captured in a video dancing to Obrafuor's song, 'Moesha.'

The song released about a month ago features famed Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Prior to the release of the song, it was speculated that it would touch on the controversial actress whose comment on CNN few months ago, got a lot of tongues wagging at her.

However, when it was released it had a different theme.

Moesha, in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour said that in Ghana, women sleep with married men to make a living, due to hard economic conditions.

“In Ghana our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can't make enough money as a woman here.

Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years' advance and I just started working. Where will I get money to pay?” she said.

In 'Moesha,' produced by Jam Master Jay, Obrafour expresses his regret after letting the love his life walk out of his life.

He mentions how much he misses Moesha after parting ways with her.

On the 4-minute track, Sarkodie also proves his mettle by rapping about his regret of ditching 'Moesha.'

Watch Moesha dancing to 'Moesha' at a funeral, below:

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana