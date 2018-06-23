Corporate Ghana prefers investing in nude activities than educative programmes- Nana Ansah Kwao IV

Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV has revealed that it is difficult for people seeking sponsorship to support educative programmes to access it these days because the corporate fraternity prefers investing in nude activities than educative programmes.

Speaking on behalf of Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV,showered praises on Zylofon Cash, a subsidiary of Ghanaian entertainment giant Zylofon Media for donating an amount of $10,000.00 to the Akwamuman Senior High School Drama Club as a sponsorship package for a trip to South Africa where the Drama club will be representing the West-African sub-region in a competition.

He lauded the managers of Zylofon Cash for the gesture and explained the need for ‘corporate Ghana’ to invest more in the support of educational projects and institutions.

According to him they are grateful to zylofon media and will like to tell them to be proud of themselves.

"The reasons why am saying we are grateful and asking everyone to support zylofon is that cooperate companies these days do not support educative programs,They rather prefer to support things that the girls will be half naked or anything to do with Alcohol bitters, so for a cooperate body like zylofon to invest in the educative areas we have to all be grateful" he told Attractivemustapha.com

