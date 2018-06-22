MzGee Launches Gee Spot

Joy News' presenter MzGee, known in real life as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, has unveiled her new TV show on Joy Prime TV.

The show, Gee Spot, is a weekly talk show that focuses on the most topical gender issues to promote gender mainstreaming through entertainment.

Speaking at the launch at the premises of Joy Prime, MzGee disclosed that the show will be an interactive talk show that will feature both sexes from different levels of society.

According to her, the show will discuss social and mostly relationship issues, using known entertainment industry players as resource persons.

“Gee Spot is a unique show that accommodates the separate views of glorious ladies on hot social topics then the men take their turn and finally the two sexes lock horns in an exhilarating banter. The icing on the cake is that these varying views will predominantly come from celebrities,” she told NEWS-ONE.

The show will start airing on June 30 from 6:30 to 7: 30 every Saturday.

The launching ceremony attracted a number of celebrities, including Ben Brako, MzVee, Kidi and a host others.