Ghanaians Glorify Nonsense – David Oscar

Reggae artiste cum comedian, David Oscar, has lashed out at Ghanaians for ignoring serious issues such as floods to discuss irrelevant subjects like Shatta Wale’s sex tape.

According to the Do Nation boss, instead of government putting measures in place to solve the deadly flood issues, media outlets are discussing useless leaked sex video on self-acclaimed dancehall King.

He argued that, people have lost their lives as a result of the floods and yet the nation spend valuable time to discuss irrelevant topics.

The obviously peeved music star took to his Facebook account to register his displeasure at the nation.

The music personality’s post read, “2days on and we have forgotten how this beautiful woman #DrAyahHayfrondrowned in the floods while returning home from work.

“and what are we happily discussing? Shatta Wale’s dick being sucked or otherwise by some chick. What a hopeless society !! Smh”, he wrote.

See post here:

