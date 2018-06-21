I will Never Work With Noisy Patapaa - Kuami Eugene

Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has disclosed that even though Patapaa has become the toast of most music lovers, he is not ready to do a song with him.

According to Kuami Eugene, the ‘One Corner’ hit maker has a noisy style which departs from what he does.

“Patapaa said he needs me on a song, he's calling me for a feature and said I no, because I'm not ready,” he said on Rhythmzlive on GH One TV.

When asked if a collaboration with Patapaa could possibly happen in the future he answered in the negative.

“People shouldn't wait. It's never going to happen, Patapaa's kind of songs are not me, he makes too much noise”.

These questions were born out of rumours that the two artistes were planning to release a collabraoive work.

Patapaa got into the limelight in 2017 after he performed his 'One Corner' song at the Agona Swedru Akwambo Festival, is currently one of the hottest artistes in the country.

He has generated a lot of controversy with his style of dressing and choice of lyrics.

While most people have mocked his for his style of music and sense of fashion, he keeps getting features from other established artistes.

Recently, he was tipped as one of the best performers at the GHana Meets Naija concert held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Kuami Eugene has also established himself as a successful artistes after taking part in the MTN Hit maker contest in 2016.

He has, since te contest, produced hit songs like ‘Boom Bang Bang,”Angela’ and ‘Confusion.’

He recently released ‘Wish Me Well’ which is already winning the hearts of music lovers.

He won Highlife Artiste of the Year award at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana