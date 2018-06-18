Mzbel Cries Out Of “No Shows” After NDC Lost Power

Ghana artiste Mzbel has disclosed how the change of government in 2017 has affected her career as a musician.

According to the ’16 Years' singer who openly declared her support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2016 elections, she has not lost some gigs after the NDC left power.

She told Kumasi-based Kessben FM in an interview during the weekend that she used to get links to a lot of shows when the NDC was in power.

“Before NDC left power, I had a lot of cooperate gigs. There were some banks, hotels I used to play gigs for every year,” she said.

“After the change of government, those in the various positions who used to give me the deals have all been removed and some transferred to different places. This has really affected my music career,” Mzbel added.

The National Democratic Congress, led by John Dramani Mahama lost to New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is the current President.

Mzbel is out with a new song titled ‘Tongues’ which is already gaining a lot of airplay on radio.

Mzbel expresses disappointment in the NDC

Long ago, Mzbel in a Facebook post, she said no member of the NDC or executives of the party called or visited her when she had an accident at the beach.

The '16 Years' hitmaker had an accident at the beach while riding and having fun with her friend MzGodiva. MzGodiva's squad bike hit Mzbel's, somersaulting several times and leaving her injured.

She was immediately rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but was discharged on Mother's Day.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana