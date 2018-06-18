Praiz Reloaded Concert: Joe Mettle To Shake Action Chapel This Sunday

Gospel artiste and worship leader, Joe Mettle, will host this year's edition of his annual gospel concert dubbed 'Praiz Reloaded Concert' on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Action Chapel International headquarters, Spintex road, at 5:00 pm.

The gospel sensation is expected to thrill patrons at the concert with a great time of worship and praise filled with miracles and testimonies of God's goodness.

'Praiz Reloaded', which is in its seventh year running and attracts audiences from the West African sub-region, USA, Canada, UK and across the world, will feature live stage performances from other artistes such as Uncle Ato (Ghana), Onos Ariyo (Nigeria), Areatha Anderson (UK), Luigi Maclean (Ghana), Simiane (France), among others.

Tickets for the event are available at all Vodafone retail shops in Accra and Tema, Action Chapel bookshop and also at Reverb Studios in Dansoman.

'Praiz Reloaded' is also proudly sponsored by Dusk Capital, Direct Savings & Loans, Holiday Inn Hotel, Jandel Limited and Ceejay Multimedia. The event is supported by Vodafone and powered by Reverb Studios.

Joe Mettle has won several awards at the Africa Gospel Music Awards, Gospel Industry Awards, African Gospel Awards (UK), CCML Ghana Gospel Awards, Bass Awards and RIGA Awards (South Africa).

He has featured on the popular South African Broadcasting Corporation's TV Gospel Classics, which also highlighted Donnie McClurkin.

He received the best male gospel artiste in Africa at the Trumpet Gospel Awards held in South Africa.

He has many hit song like 'Medo Wo', 'Akokyem Nyame', 'Mensuro', 'Turning Around' and 'Yesu Adi Nkunim' to his credit.

Joe Mettle is the manager at Reverb Studios. Reverb is a rehearsal and recording studio in Accra. The company provides musical equipment rental and music and marketing consultancy services.