Meet Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency; The Ghanaian Agency Becoming One Of The Biggest Names In The World Of Modelling

Ghana has become a hub of entertainment on the African continent with many people exhibiting their craft in various fields of entertainment. Among the many fields of entertainment in which Ghana is slowly becoming a giant in is the world of modelling.

When it comes to world-class modelling in Ghana, a few names and agencies come to mind. One of the top names currently making massive waves is Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency (PEMA).

Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency (PEMA) is located at Haatso, a suburb of Accra. The agency was established in 2015 by a team of dedicated young people who were determined to create a top-notch agency for many people to benefit from.

Among the top executives of the agency are the CEO- Stephen NiiArmahOsae. He is ably supported by the Creative Director- Michael Krampah, Model Coach - Ms. Jane, the Project Director - Aaron Aniewu, the PROs- Sally Akonobea and Bernice Sarpongmaa and the Corporate Affairs Manager - HumpheryAdjei.

Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency (PEMA) due to the hard work they have put in within the space of 3 years, has grown to become one of the leading Modelling Agencies in Ghana.

They provide commercial and fashion models locally and across Ghana. Models of PEMA are noted to be very professional and flexible.

Apart from their very professional outlook, they also ensure to meet the needs of their clients by working closely with them to ensure they meet the necessary requirements.

Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency (PEMA) prides itself with a longstanding cordial relationship with most of their clients and ensures that their models are always reliable, friendly and polite!

The training given to Models at PEMA goes beyond the Runway to include Moral, Gym and Swimming Lessons, making them excel everywhere they go.

When it comes to a certified track record, PEMA Models have worked with top Fashion Brands and Institutions in the country.

Among the many shows Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency (PEMA) has participated in include Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Ghana.

Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency (PEMA) is also proud to be the 'mother' of award-winning model, Model Leopold Kwao (Most Influential Model of the year (2017) & Best Runway Model of the year (2018).

As a motto and vision, Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency (PEMA) has the goal of never losing focus and always striving to be on top!

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

Instagram: @passionexhibit

Facebook Page: Passion Exhibit Modelling Agency

