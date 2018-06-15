modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY There Is Evil In The Word “god”—letter To My Dear Bright In The Usa!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | Art & Culture

Local Swim Suits Receives Massive Endorsement At Rep Africa Pool Party

ModernGhana.com
Local Swim Suits Receives Massive Endorsement At Rep Africa Pool Party

Hundreds of fans that stormed the Splash Social Centre at Spintex Road in Accra over the weekend for the Rep Africa Pool Party were heavily represented in costumes made of local prints.

The event that is spearheaded by Focal Eye Ghana, a modeling agency, is focused on promoting Ghanaian culture through an initiative dubbed Heritage Fashion.

The C.E.O of Focal Eye Ghana Mr. Thykingom Kudesey in an interview expressed joy at the high level of endorsement given to the event by Ghanaians. According to him it is a good sign towards reviving Ghana’s culture and identity.

615201845341 34014534 2348782388468875 3461214960166633472 o

The young entrepreneur insists that, the Rep Africa trend must receive constant promotion in order to achieve the desired goal of job creation and ultimately a boost in Ghana’s textile industry as a result of high demands for locally made fabrics.

Mr. Kudesey acknowledged that, it would take the willpower and massive support of all patriotic citizens and organizations to gracefully achieve the set goals of the Heritage Fashion campaign. He commended SBN Ghana, AAD Image, Nasici Beauty Spa and also Fashion designers Diakana Creatives and Cysca’s Kadol for their unflinching support to make the event a success.

615201845258 33982938 2348718421808605 2824115785109078016 o

The colorful local prints gave a unique sparkle to the event aside the numerous fun activities that were on display. The event featured, runway show by Focal Eye Ghana Models and Afriyies Fitness Centre, Stand up Comedy by Okokobioko, music performance by DCITY. The event also saw Salsa and Kizomba performances, Swimming and dance competition and among other fun activities.

Some fans that gave their views towards the event expressed satisfaction at the turnout. They commended event organizers and called for more of such events that seek to promote local design.

615201845442_whatsapp_image_20180613_at_15.49.26.jpeg

Focal Eye Ghana, event organisers say the celebrity edition of the rep Africa Pool Party is slated for September 21st. (Founders Day).

615201845254 33964500 2348781901802257 2773810177495793664 o

615201845314 34012095 2348779971802450 4139902088802992128 o

615201845402 34049695 2348781501802297 3256555293156311040 o

615201845433 34050225 2348742081806239 5193337298837569536 o

615201845458_whatsapp_image_20180613_at_15.52.07.jpeg

615201845505_whatsapp_image_20180613_at_15.52.08.jpeg

615201845511_whatsapp_image_20180613_at_15.52.10.jpeg

body-container-line