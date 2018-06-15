Local Swim Suits Receives Massive Endorsement At Rep Africa Pool Party

Hundreds of fans that stormed the Splash Social Centre at Spintex Road in Accra over the weekend for the Rep Africa Pool Party were heavily represented in costumes made of local prints.

The event that is spearheaded by Focal Eye Ghana, a modeling agency, is focused on promoting Ghanaian culture through an initiative dubbed Heritage Fashion.

The C.E.O of Focal Eye Ghana Mr. Thykingom Kudesey in an interview expressed joy at the high level of endorsement given to the event by Ghanaians. According to him it is a good sign towards reviving Ghana’s culture and identity.

The young entrepreneur insists that, the Rep Africa trend must receive constant promotion in order to achieve the desired goal of job creation and ultimately a boost in Ghana’s textile industry as a result of high demands for locally made fabrics.

Mr. Kudesey acknowledged that, it would take the willpower and massive support of all patriotic citizens and organizations to gracefully achieve the set goals of the Heritage Fashion campaign. He commended SBN Ghana, AAD Image, Nasici Beauty Spa and also Fashion designers Diakana Creatives and Cysca’s Kadol for their unflinching support to make the event a success.

The colorful local prints gave a unique sparkle to the event aside the numerous fun activities that were on display. The event featured, runway show by Focal Eye Ghana Models and Afriyies Fitness Centre, Stand up Comedy by Okokobioko, music performance by DCITY. The event also saw Salsa and Kizomba performances, Swimming and dance competition and among other fun activities.

Some fans that gave their views towards the event expressed satisfaction at the turnout. They commended event organizers and called for more of such events that seek to promote local design.

Focal Eye Ghana, event organisers say the celebrity edition of the rep Africa Pool Party is slated for September 21st. (Founders Day).