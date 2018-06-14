Maccasio Releases Official Video Of ‘Lyrical Stamina’ ft. Stone Brain

ZOLA Music imprint frontman, Maccasio is finally out with his latest Hip-hop song, titled “Lyrical Stamina”.

The song which features silky vocalist Stone Brain is accompanied by a Hip-hop-themed music video directed by Joe Gameli of TMP Studios.

Produced by Tizzle, the 3Music Awards 2018 “Breakout Artiste of the Year” award winner brags about his lyrical dexterity, prowess and influence in the current rap game in the song.

Enjoy the full music video below

