Daddy Lumba Look-Alike Changes Name After Being Slapped With Lawsuit

Highlife musician Kwame Anokye, widely known as Daddy Lumba Junior, has changed his name following a recent suit filed by Daddy Lumba against him for impersonation.

According to the young artiste who says he takes inspiration from Daddy Lumba, explained he decided to change his name to avoid the wrath of his 'godfather.'

“I have now chosen Kwame Supremo. I think it also portrays my brand and since I don't want to have issues with Daddy, I have decided to drop DL Junior for this,” he said in an interview with Citi FM.

At present, his Facebook account bears the name 'Kwame Supremo,' indicating that he has finally dropped DL (Daddy Lumba) Junior.

On January 17, 2018, Daddy Lumba filed a lawsuit at the Accra High Court alleging that Kwame Anokye also known as DL Junior, had claimed to be his son and even impersonated him to get gifts from people.

He further alleged that Anokye had a history of impersonating him since his appearance in 2010 on a TV-Africa-produced reality show, 'Just Like You'.

'Just Like You' was a reality TV show which gave artistes the platform to mimic their favourite celebrities. DL Junior, on that show, imitated Daddy Lumba.

After the show, Kwame Anokye (DL Jnr.) who has similar looks as Daddy Lumba has been plying his trade as a musician.

The plaintiff stated that the name Daddy Lumba exclusively refers to him within the music industry and that the defendant's imitation and misrepresentation has affected his reputation, business and goodwill and the brand as a whole.

The case is still in pending in court even though DL Junior (now Anokye Supremo) has sent a delegation of music stakeholders to plead with Daddy Lumba to withdraw the case from court.

DL Junior is known for his songs 'Befa Me', 'nEfri Nea Efire' and 'Hye Wo Ho Den', 'Krom Aye De', among others.