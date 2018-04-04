13th Annual Paragliding Festival In Kwahu Comes To A Close

The 13th annual paragliding festival held at the Odweanoma Mountains at Atibie in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region has ended.

The four-day festival dubbed 'You Too Can Fly' was patronised this year by more people than the previous years due to innovations carried out by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Kwahu South District Assembly.

Among them are the expansion of the take off point to fly three passengers at a-go, the provision of pavilions to substitute the canopies which were at the mercy of weather and the construction of a modern place of convenience.

According to the officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority, more than 280 people were flown, showing an increase of over 300 percent as compared to that of last year which recorded only 77.

The paragliding festival was patronised by both foreign and local tourists drawn from the United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Kenya, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and some Ghanaians.

All the pilots have departed from Kwahu Ridge to continue the journey to their various countries while the security personnel, comprising the military and police, have also returned to their destinations in the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.