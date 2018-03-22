Give Me More Money And I Will Go Naked For You – Kumawood Makes Stunning Revelation

Kumawood actress, Angela Tebiri, popularly known as Ella One, says she won't hesitate to take up a role to act with nothing on, once the money is good.

To Ella One, life is all about the money so whenever a movie producer approaches her with a script and requires she goes naked, she will gladly accept it because of the money.

“I will do it. If the money is good for me I will do it because if I'm done with the movie and I'm sitting in my car, I will not come for food from you. So I don't care what people say...,” she said.

According to the actress, who is known for playing some controversial roles, criticisms about her love for 'semi-nude' roles do not get to her because it is an indication that she is doing very well.

She also stressed that she will never sleep with a director for a movie role.