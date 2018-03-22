I want to feature in Hollywood movies before I die – Don Little (Video)

Popular Ghanaian minuscule actor Stephen Atanga popularly known as Don Little has said that it is his fervent dream to be cast in Hollywood movies at least once in his lifetime before he dies.

Speaking in an interview with Attractivemustapha.com, Don Little said

though he is not good in speaking English, he is putting in enough efforts to learn the language to enable him achieve this heartfelt wish.

“For now I have decided to start speaking English language in every movie I star in, whether I will get the language wrong or correct I believe it doesn’t matter ” Don Little revealed to Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah.

Again he said that though the acting job is very difficult and full of challenges he believes with God on his side he can achieve his dreams as he is focused on going international.

Watch video below;



attractivemustapha.com