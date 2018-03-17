Akata Stone Goes Gospel With 'I No Go Die '

Popular UK-based Ghanaian dancehall artiste,Akata Stone has released his maiden gospel song titled ‘I no go die’.

“I no go die’ is somewhat self-explanatory — where Akata Stone rebukes the devil for trying to kill him.

Under the production of Cater Stone Music,’I no go Die’ was produced by Chensee Beatz.

Akata Stone, started his music career in 2004 and has 18

songs to his credit.

He is well noted for hit songs such as ;Bedroom Bully,’Zobrazo,Get Your Freaky On,’Maame Hwe Remix and “Taking Over Remix ‘

Listen to 'I no go die' in the audio here:

https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/akata-stone-i-no-go-dieproby-ch3nsee-beatz.