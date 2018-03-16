Joe Mettle Condemns Premarital Sex; But Can't Answer If He Is "Clean"

On Saturday, Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, probably answered the toughest question in his life when he joined Naa Ashorkor, host of Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM.

As the interview progressed, the reigning ‘Artiste of the Year ‘noted that “sex before marriage” is wrong.

However, he could not use the same firmness and precision to answer a question to do with his virginity.

“So you have never had sex,” Naa Ashorkor asked.

“Ei this question!” Joe Mettle exclaimed.

The host, Naa Ashorkor, requested that the artiste gives a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ response.

However, the ‘Boo No Ni’ singer could not muster the courage to answer either in the affirmative or the negative.

“Let me get back to you on that question,” he fumbled.

Persistent attempts to get Joe Mettle to answer the question yielded no result.

He sought a ‘bailout’ from the host by requesting that they ‘move on’ to the next question.