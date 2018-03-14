American gospel music star William McDowell to headline 'Souled AWWT' worship (VIDEO)

American gospel music star William McDowell is set to headline the maiden edition of souled AWWT worship 2018.

The popular musician who will be performing alongside the VGMA artist of 2017 Joe mettle, Tagoe Sisters, Jane Rita, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Willie & Mike, Kofi Karikari, Minister Sark will touch down in Ghana on April for a three-day event.

Speaking at a press conference Mr. Raphaelle Antwi, Founder and President of RAIN Foundation, organizers of souled AWWT concert said the three days concert will begin from 26th April to 28th April.

According to Mr. Raphaelle Antwi, the 26th and 27th April concert will take place at Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) at North Legon in the night.

He added that on 28th April a breakfast meeting with William McDowell which is strictly by invitation will be held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The organizers told Attractivemustapha.com that though they already have a huge following, bringing a foreign act like McDowell will add more value to the events hence the decision to bring William McDowell to the maiden edition of 'Souled AWWT'



