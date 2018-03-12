Audio: Mollyb – ‘This Is The Time’ (Imaobong)

MollyB releases yet another single.

A blend of Afro Pop that’ll leave you in high praise to the Almighty God.

“None of this fazes us because Jesus loves us. I’m absolutely convinced that nothing—nothing living or dead, angelic or demonic, today or tomorrow, high or low, thinkable or unthinkable—absolutely nothing can get between us and God’s love because of the way that Jesus our master has embraced us,” she said

LYRICS

This is the time for us to give God praise

Come and do your dance because God has been good to you

His love knows no Ending

It doesn’t need a reason

Oya join me dance and praise him in this dialect

Isatkesat owo ima

(It does not select those to love)2x

Imaha ke ntak uyai

(Doesn’t love because of beauty)

Imaha ke ntak etido

(Doesn’t love because of money)

Isatkesat owo ima

(It does not select those to love)2x

This the, this is the , This is the time Hey!!

IMAOBONG

IMAOBONG

IMAOBONG

IMAOBONG

As the fullness of his love comes over you yeah…

There’s a blessing with your name right on it

10times bigger and better

for the spirit of the lord has raised a standard

Isatkesat owo ima

(It does not select those to love)2x

Imaha ke ntak uyai

(Doesn’t love because of beauty)

Imaha ke ntak etido

(Doesn’t love because of money)

Isatkesat owo ima

(It does not select those to love)2x

This the, this is the , This is the time Hey!!

IMAOBONG

IMAOBONG

IMAOBONG

IMAOBONG

This is the time for us to give God praise, Oya do your dance more than David Danced

Isatke sat owoima

isatke Sat owoima

I will never let the rock cry out in my place

Am gonna lift up holy hands giving him all the glory yeah…

When praises go up, blessings come down flooding

yah weh ehh yah weh…

Eh Yahweh eh Yahweh kumama (2x)

IMAOBONG

IMAOBONG