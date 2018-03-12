MollyB releases yet another single. A blend of Afro Pop that’ll leave you in high praise to the Almighty God.
“None of this fazes us because Jesus loves us. I’m absolutely convinced that nothing—nothing living or dead, angelic or demonic, today or tomorrow, high or low, thinkable or unthinkable—absolutely nothing can get between us and God’s love because of the way that Jesus our master has embraced us,” she said
Audio: Mollyb – 'This Is The Time' (Imaobong)
Listen, download and share.
LYRICS
This is the time for us to give God praise
Come and do your dance because God has been good to you
His love knows no Ending
It doesn’t need a reason
Oya join me dance and praise him in this dialect
Isatkesat owo ima
(It does not select those to love)2x
Imaha ke ntak uyai
(Doesn’t love because of beauty)
Imaha ke ntak etido
(Doesn’t love because of money)
Isatkesat owo ima
(It does not select those to love)2x
This the, this is the , This is the time Hey!!
IMAOBONG
IMAOBONG
IMAOBONG
IMAOBONG
As the fullness of his love comes over you yeah…
There’s a blessing with your name right on it
10times bigger and better
for the spirit of the lord has raised a standard
Isatkesat owo ima
(It does not select those to love)2x
Imaha ke ntak uyai
(Doesn’t love because of beauty)
Imaha ke ntak etido
(Doesn’t love because of money)
Isatkesat owo ima
(It does not select those to love)2x
This the, this is the , This is the time Hey!!
IMAOBONG
IMAOBONG
IMAOBONG
IMAOBONG
This is the time for us to give God praise, Oya do your dance more than David Danced
Isatke sat owoima
isatke Sat owoima
I will never let the rock cry out in my place
Am gonna lift up holy hands giving him all the glory yeah…
When praises go up, blessings come down flooding
yah weh ehh yah weh…
Eh Yahweh eh Yahweh kumama (2x)
IMAOBONG
IMAOBONG