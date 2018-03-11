Stonebwoy Vs. Zylofon: Zylofon Media Workers Are Bias And Unprofessional– Ola Michael Fires

Popular entertainment critic and media personality, Ola Michaels, has added his voice to the recent trepidations between BET Award-winner Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media.

Razzonline.com had reported that Stonebwoy’s juicy deal with the multi-billion cedis record label Zylofon Media has been annulled due to ”insubordination and misconduct” on the part of Stonebwoy.

There had also been a deadly rumpus between Stonebwoy and Bulldog who is the head of Artiste and Repertoire at Zylofon Media after the artiste’s performance on Saturday at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Many have wondered what may have resulted in the clash between Stonebwoy and crew members from the record label at the Champs Bar at Paloma where KelvinBwoy was holding his ‘AfroBeats’ tour.

But In an exclusive audio obtained by Razzonline.com,the celebrated Stonebwoy, narrating how he and his crew were attacked said:

“One of the top-most young up and coming super talented star and I just got off stage in Legon Limann Hall...Superb performance like I always do…so we drove off to Champs for the next event…so we were chilling in the room like we are chilling…so I sent my little brother to bring me my cloth or something from my car…and he met the fracas.

“They hit him on the lips…took my car keys and sparked the car if not for my bodyguards ..my security they would’ve driven the car away”,

”But guess what, we all know…we here ...we saw ...one Hansen Nana Asiamah brought people to attack us…as I speak my manager Blakk Cidi is dealing with the situation and I don’t know what how far it is”,

Speaking on the issue as a pundit on Peace 104.3FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ show; hosted by Kwasi Aboagye,Ola Michaels questioned the professionalism of the staff at Zylofon Media.

He emphasized that,“When you tell the truth you become more like an enemy…but we can’t always lie. When you listen to their workers especially those at Zylofon FM, you could sense some sort of bias…they’re all Shatta fans.”

“And it’s unwise thing to do when you have two kids and you let them know you love one more than the other you create enmity between the two…it is wrong…they are all Shatta biased so Stonebwoy feels uncomfortable…he feels looked-down upon.

Ola Michael

Kindly listen to Ola Michael’s full submission in the exclusive video here: