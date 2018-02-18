I Appreciate Your Love – Abeiku Santana thanks Fans for birthday wishes

Dynamic Ghanaian radio media personality Abeiku Aggrey Santana has expressed appreciation to his fans in Ghana and the diaspora for the overwhelming birthday wishes and surprises they gave him.

In a tweet captured by attractivemustapha.com, the ace broadcaster thanked his beautiful wife Mrs Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey, the management and staff of Despite group of Companies, bloggers, Journalists and all his dedicated fans across the world for their continuous prayers and support.

Below is Abeiku Santana's thank you message;

Good Day my good friends, colleagues and closest family members, I would like to express my appreciation and joy for your best wishes for me on my birthday. Some of you I have never met personally. I give honor to all those who honor is due. First and foremost, I want to thank The Almighty God for His blessings and the gift of Life given to us. I’m indebted to the amazing staff of Despite Group of Companies @utvghana @utv_atuu @okay_101.7_fm @peace104.3fm and @kayatoursghana just to mention a few. I’m grateful to all those who follow my services and activities in the areas of Radio 📻 Broadcasting , TV 📺 Programs , Arts and Tourism , Events , Marketing And Communications. I offer special thanks to my fans and followers across Ghana and beyond. I’m also grateful to the wonderful team of professionals that work with me ; Bloggers ,Writers , Musicians, Journalists, Presenters, Actors and Actresses, Pastors, Politicians , Chiefs and Opinion leaders and all other professionals who have supported me in diverse ways. And last but not the least , thanks to my beautiful soulmate and wife Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey who has been my daily inspiration as well as closest family members who always support me in prayers God bless you all. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana a.k.a. MrTourism

Attractivemustapha.com