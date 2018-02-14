Afia Schwar Dazzles In Beautiful Red Dress As She Celebrates Her Birthday; Valentine’s Day (PHOTOS)

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, commonly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared lovely photos of herself to mark her birthday.

Her birthday is also a Valentine’s Day and so Afia is celebrating two occasions in one day!

The award-winning television personality took to social media to release some lovely photos of herself dressed in a cute red dress.

She then wrote: “Dear God, Thru it all...thru all the fake prophecies you sustained me for your glory...you said I am a city planted on a hill that can't be hidden...I bless u for thou I walk thru the valley of the shadow of death I fear no evil for you are always with me.”

She wrote again in another post: "Dear God, Thank you for sustaining me...I am alive today becos mercy said No!!!”

The outspoken TV show host has been in the news for usually controversial reasons.

She has hinted launching an NGO which aims to fight domestic violence, especially against women and children.

Afia Schwar, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa has also taken swipes at some “men of God” who have claimed to prophesy the death of Ebony.

Afia Schwarzenegger is still battling her “ex-husband”, Mr. Lawrence Abrokwa in court for various charges.

She recently posted a photo of another “macho man” with subtle information that she would get married to him soon.

Afia Schwar In Red Dress

Afia Schwar Dazzles In Red Dress