Gospel Musician Opens Up On His Struggle With Kidney Problem

Gospel musician Erico has stated that, God has been faithful and good to him after the TV3 Mentor 3 reality show which took place in 2008 stressing that, he has been through a lot and is alive now by the grace of God.

Speaking in an interview with Dave Hammer on Hello Entertainment Review on the 20th January 2018, Erico disclosed why Ghanaians have not heard from him in a long while.

“It all started a year ago after I was diagnosed of some infections in my stomach. I was hospitalized at seven health centers (Ridge Hospital, Mab Hospital, Korle Bu Polyclinic, Amen Scientific Hospital, Lapaz Community Hospital, Holy Trinity, Dome Community Hospital, Taifa Medical Centre and other Herbal Hospitals.) and prayer centers but couldn’t diagnose what exactly was wrong with me.”

“Later, I was told it was typhoid, other medical centers also said it was Kidney infections because I couldn’t urinate well and was urinating every 10 minutes so they had to fix a tube in my penis.”

“I treated typhoid for a year but couldn’t get better, I was almost paralyzed. I was still on treatment and got tired of taking medicines so finally decided to seek God’s intervention in prayers.”

“We went to a prayer camp called ‘Taabiri Kooko Asefo’ where we prayed like mad men then later met a man called Avraham Ben Moshe who introduced a medicine to me following which I was healed of all ailments.”

“Founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim also prayed for me.”

“I had a dream I was singing this new song ‘M’anyanwu’ that was launched on April 30, 2017.”

“I just want to tell everybody that with God all things are possible. I thought I will be put on dialysis but my God intervened on my behalf,” Erico narrated.

He is however back on his feet and ready to continue doing music.