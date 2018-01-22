AK Songstress To Campaign Against Sexual Harassment

Young talented Ghanaian female dancehall artiste, Akosua Kwakye popularly known as AK Songstress has disclosed her readiness to campaign against sexual harassment.

Speaking in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity 97.1 FM’s Showbiz 971 in Sunyani, AK Songstress stated that embarking on such campaign is something that she is passionate about.

“Campaigning against sexual harassment/abuse is something that I would like to do. All I need is power and support to speak against it. People who engage in such practices must be punished. I will like to stand for the women who are going through this. In any form, they need to be address. It is a big issue all over the world…it is not Ghana alone. It happens in every sector…and I am very passionate about it,” she said.

“I was brought up in a good way. My grandmother instilled good morals in me. How I was brought up has influence on me. Naturally, my principles don’t tell me to give people a sexual favor when I need their help. It is just something that I am against. I do not tolerate something like that from day one,” AK Songstress added.

She further stated that she has forgiven the artiste who demanded sex from her before a collaboration…but it is not part of her plans now to work with him.

AK Songstress stressed that she will never work with any artiste who abuse women.

However, she still believes there are some artistes who are decent and her work with them went well.

She disclosed that some sound engineers also demand for sex when working with female musicians. AK Songstress who has been in the music scene for four (4) years said she loves dancehall.

According to her, she does hardcore dancehall…and she was made for it. She is currently promoting her latest track titled ‘37’.