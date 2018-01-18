I Often Slap Men Who Demand Sex From Me - Ak Songstress

Popular female Dancehall musician,AK Songstress has made an astonishing revelation that she often slap men who try to exchange sex from her for certain favours.

There are a lot of rumours in the music industry about exchanging sex for certain favours but not much has been made out of it because of lack of evidence.

But the popular Dancehall Songstress had indicated how a musician she tried to collaborate on a song with, demanded sex from her.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Adwoa Annan,host of E-News on Accra-based Atinka TV,AK Songeress who was sharing her ordeal indicated that:

“I honestly had no idea of it until it happened to me. I recently approached one of the well-known artistes in Ghana with a huge following for a collaboration and I was sad when he went behind my management, got my number and actually demanded sex from me.

“He was like, ‘I for show something, that is what is done, he for feel something’..We have a way of proposing to a lady…you can’t just demand for sex because I wanted collaboration…it was so disgusting and very annoying...”,AK told Nana Adwoa

The most intense part of the interview is when the “Holiday” hitmaker delineated to Nana Adwoa that, she often slap men who try to demand sex from her .

According to her ,though she is not proud for doing that, she doesn’t comprehend why some men would try to do that.

Kindly watch the interview in the video here

