CAF Awards Performances: Ghana Disrespected By Organisers - Gabby fires

Legal practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has some strong words for the organisers of the 2017 CAF Awards after Ghanaian artistes did not perform at the event.

To him, it was really disrespectful on the part of the awards to highlight Nigerian performers when the event was taking place in Ghana.

In what has generated huge public uproar, the awards, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), witnessed performances from Nigerian acts, Wizkid, Phyno, Flavour, Tiwa Savage and Olamide.

Congolese singer, Fally Ipupa also performed at the event.

For Ghana, singer Efya sang Ghana’s National Anthem while Kidi interestingly was asked to perform after the event was over, basically to empty seats when the live feed had been cut off.

Myjoyonline.com gathers that dancehall act, Shatta Wale was also billed to perform at the event. That never happened.

Venting his anger at the organisers, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko posted on Twitter that, “Almost a perfect programme at the CAF Awards soiled by lack of local content. But, why, they couldn’t find any Ghanaian musician? Pathetic!”

He further posited that “CAF was very disrespectful of Ghana tonight by putting up performances from artistes across the continent, including several from Nigeria, and not a single one from Ghana was good enough to be on stage here in Accra? Shocking and, in fact, embarrassing for CAF.”

The legal practitioner was not done yet. He took further jabs at Nigerian music star Wizkid.

“Instead of treating us to some good Ghanaian performances, as well, CAF decided to populate the stage with Naija ones plus others, including a Nigerian artiste who was dressed as if he lost his way to the gym. I hear he is called Wizkid,” he said.