13 hours ago | General News

The Lynx Effect: Kidi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee Shake #D2R2017

CitiFMonline
The current toast of Ghanaian music lovers, signed to the Lynx Entertainment record label, got patrons at the Accra International Conference Centre up on their feet as they shook the foundations of the auditorium.

Kidi lived to expectation with his spectacular performance at the 2017 edition of Decemba 2 Rememba.

The hiplife artiste got the crowd dancing and cheering to his two popular songs, “Odo” and “Say You Love Me.”

He came just after Adina had treated the audience to an exhilarating performance.

Kuami Eugene, another great act from the camp of Lynx Entertainment, followed with his performance. He did 'Boom Bang Bang,' the popular 'Angela,' among others after which MzVee joined him on stage to do 'Rewind.'

MzVee took over and did songs like 'Sing My Name,' 'Natural Girl', among other hit songs from her repertoire.

Already, Adoma, Adina, Magnom, Fancy Gadam, B4Bonah have performed.

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organized by Citi 97.3 FM. Over the years, it has generated much excitement among music fans and the general public.

By: Kwame Dadzie & Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

The post The Lynx Effect: Kidi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee shake #D2R2017 appeared first on Ghana News .

