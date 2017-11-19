Horlight Drops – Don’t Have An Idea (DHAI)

Fresh one again from Horlight aka Abami as he bounce back with another tune after he dropped Kick Off.

He titled this Don’t Have An Idea an Acronym word for DHAI.

Listen and Download Horlight – Don’t Have An Idea (DHAI)

Download Link: (Untagged)

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/ivnnb8xox7/Horlight_-_DHAI.mp3

Site Sample Post

http://trendjamz.com.ng/2017/11/14/music-horlight-dont-idea-dhai/