modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Why Christian Clergymen Sin In Officiating Marriages For Non-Virgins!!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
11 minutes ago | Music News

Horlight Drops – Don’t Have An Idea (DHAI)

TrendJamz INC
Horlight Drops – Don’t Have An Idea (DHAI)

Fresh one again from Horlight aka Abami as he bounce back with another tune after he dropped Kick Off.

He titled this Don’t Have An Idea an Acronym word for DHAI.

Listen and Download Horlight – Don’t Have An Idea (DHAI)

Download Link: (Untagged)
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/ivnnb8xox7/Horlight_-_DHAI.mp3

Site Sample Post
http://trendjamz.com.ng/2017/11/14/music-horlight-dont-idea-dhai/

body-container-line