Buzz Meets Biz Concert @ Republic Bar

Six musicians, including three Ghanaians, who will be participating in an international workshop on music business, will on Wednesday, November 22, perform at the Republic Bar & Grill in Accra.

Johanna Amelie (Germany), Aida Blanco (Spain), Betina Quest (Burundi /Germany), Mz Yankey, Bryte Addo and Eli A Free (all from Ghana) will be backed by the Musical Lunatics Band during the performance, which is open (free) to the general public.

Dubbed, “Buzz Meets Biz,” participants at the music workshop will be exposed to the general music scene and some cultural events organizers in Accra during the workshop, which is being organized by Akwaaba Music.

The six, alongside 30 others, have since the middle of October been participating in similar workshops in Berlin (Germany) and Madrid (Spain) following an initiative funded by the European Union's Erasmus + Project, Goethe-Institut Ghana, Fundacion Sgae, Coperacion Espanola and the Alliance Française in Accra.

The workshop in Accra will tackle issues like Music in Ghana, History of Contemporary Music in Ghana, Nurturing Talent, Creating Music in Togo/Kenya, Introduction to Ga/Ewe Rhythms, Creating Music in Nigeria, Creative Process and Creating Hits.

Speakers will include Prof. John Collins (Ethnomusicologist), Benjamin Lebrave (Akwaaba Music), Panji Anoff (Pidgin Music), Ade Bantu (Nigeria), Gregg Tendwa (Kenya), Wanlov Kubolor, Osei Korankye Alphonse Ahumani and Nana Yaa (Ghana) – all musicians.