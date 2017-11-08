Ghanaian Model Ayisha Portia Bugri Crowned Miss Tourism Universe Africa

Award winning Ghanaian model Ayisha Portia Bugri has been crowned as Miss Tourism Universe Africa.

The beauty pageant which took place in the Philippines saw ladies from all over the world portraying various cultures and discussing topical social issues in their various countries.

Ayisha Portia Bugri who was the first runner-up for Miss Earth Ghana 2016 exhibited the cultural heritage of Ghana and displayed the value of our revered Kente and beads to the entire world.

Speaking in an interview with Nii Attractive ,Ghanacreativearts.com, Ayisha Portia Bugri revealed how she was amazed by the neat and serene environment of the various tourist sites she visited during her participation in the Miss Tourism Universe pageant in the Philippines.

She pledged to use the privilege offered her by the organizers to also embark on a campaign to clean up all the Ghanaian tourist sites to attract more tourist and boost revenue for the nation.