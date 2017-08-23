TOP STORIES
One's success,with determination becomes bigger than the mountains he/she can't see.By: Akosua boakyewaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Music: Big6ix - Break Me [@big6ix]
Port Harcourt Based Entertainer "Big6ix", best known for his Originality and great Lyrical content and passion for good music, comes through with a new Single "Break Me". This is a classy and classic Tune far from the regular.
The "When Alert Enter" Crooner who is making waves in the South, Lagos and Ibadan might just be the next up with a new potential trendy Sound Produced By Seedmella, Mixed by Richy B. Enjoy this one and hit him up on your favorite social media;
Twitter: https://twitter.com/big6ix [@big6ix]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigsix4real [@bigsix4real]
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/big6ix4real
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/261770/by/1AZhm804nN
ARTWORK LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track-image/19027/19027_ca5fd24833dc5671aa57148c6a09733d09706b0b29acfa6c4b773ad70084ef28.jpeg
#Rhythm #Rhymez & #Punchlinez
WWW.LYRICAL4CES.COM
Twitter | FaceBook | Linkedin | BBM | Instagram
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Audio Report