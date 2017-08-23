modernghana logo

Music: Big6ix - Break Me [@big6ix] 

Lyrical4ces Dotcom
1 hour ago | Audio Report

​Port Harcourt Based Entertainer "Big6ix", best known for his Originality and great Lyrical content and passion for good music, comes through with a new Single "Break Me". This is a classy and classic Tune far from the regular.

The "When Alert Enter" Crooner who is making waves in the South, Lagos and Ibadan might just be the next up with a new potential trendy Sound Produced By Seedmella, Mixed by Richy B. Enjoy this one and hit him up on your favorite social media;

