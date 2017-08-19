TOP STORIES
Life,the most beautiful gift God has.Money,the most beautiful but dangerous bait the devil has.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Music: Praise Machine — Jesus Never Fails Ft Mike Abdul x Fabian [Prod. By Wole Oni]
Gospel music minister Nathaniel Beredugo aka Praise Machine premiers another single Jesus Never Fails featuring the anointed Fuji praise minister Mike Abdul and the phenomenal gospel soloist Fabian Nwafor.
The song which is part of his soon be released gospel album project, an amazing tune glorifies the unfailing nature of our God. It tends to mend in the heart awaiting God's touch to keep hanging on because when its time is due, God's light will make things manifest. As it praise single, it's a wonderful content that will prioritise a praise mood in the heart of every believer.
The Bayelsa born praise minister is one prolific in all he does, having a contact with grace from a young age to do God's work, his performances are truly the incredible ones, insight crafted from God's spirit. So be sure to enjoy this brand new single produced by the phenomenal man on the bear Wole Oni. What else do you wanna wait? Hit the download single right away!!!
Untagged Download Link: https://goo.gl/rf3n6v
Connect:
Twitter: @DPraiseMachine
Facebook: Praise Machine
